The church dates back to 1894.

Glasgow property: award-winning penthouse in converted Victorian church designed by renowned local architect

A beautiful, four bedroom penthouse inside a converted Glasgow church has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
5 minutes ago

The apartment is within the former Lilybank Church in the West End, near Byres Road and Kelvingrove Park.

The property oozes period character with exposed beams and stonework throughout as well as original stained glass windows, whilst offering a luxurious, modern standard of living.

It is available for offers over £975,000.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Belmont West Penthouse

The primary living space, with living room, kitchen and dining room.

2. Belmont West Penthouse

The generous kitchen space.

3. Belmont West Penthouse

The dining space offers great views.

4. Belmont West Penthouse

There are several living spaces within the penthouse.

