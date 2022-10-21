Glasgow property: award-winning penthouse in converted Victorian church designed by renowned local architect
A beautiful, four bedroom penthouse inside a converted Glasgow church has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
5 minutes ago
The apartment is within the former Lilybank Church in the West End, near Byres Road and Kelvingrove Park.
The property oozes period character with exposed beams and stonework throughout as well as original stained glass windows, whilst offering a luxurious, modern standard of living.
It is available for offers over £975,000.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
