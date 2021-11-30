Glasgow property: Beautiful four-bed duplex in popular Park district

12 Claremont Terrace has wonderful period features – high ceilings, decorative cornices – along with modern facilities, including a high-spec kitchen and integral sound system.

The property has a huge, open-plan drawing room and kitchen. The fourth bedroom is currently being used as a TV room. The other three bedrooms all have en-suite.

It comes with an allocated parking space in a secure garage and access to the residents’ pleasure gardens.

The property is available for offers over £1.1 million.

Find out more on rightmove.

