The apartment can be yours for just £1.1 million.

Glasgow property: Beautiful four-bed duplex in popular Park district

A beautiful four-bed duplex apartment in Glasgow’s exclusive Park district has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:32 am

12 Claremont Terrace has wonderful period features – high ceilings, decorative cornices – along with modern facilities, including a high-spec kitchen and integral sound system.

The property has a huge, open-plan drawing room and kitchen. The fourth bedroom is currently being used as a TV room. The other three bedrooms all have en-suite.

It comes with an allocated parking space in a secure garage and access to the residents’ pleasure gardens.

The property is available for offers over £1.1 million.

Find out more on rightmove.

1. Claremont Terrace

The property has a large, open-plan drawing room and kitchen.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Claremont Terrace

The kitchen has modern appliances.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Claremont Terrace

The fourth bedroom is currently being used as a TV room.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Claremont Terrace

The bedrooms are all spacious.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2