Glasgow property: Beautiful four-bed duplex in popular Park district

12 Claremont Terrace has wonderful period features – high ceilings, decorative cornices – along with modern facilities, including a high-spec kitchen and integral sound system.
The property has a huge, open-plan drawing room and kitchen. The fourth bedroom is currently being used as a TV room. The other three bedrooms all have en-suite.
It comes with an allocated parking space in a secure garage and access to the residents’ pleasure gardens.
The property is available for offers over £1.1 million.
Find out more on rightmove.
Page 1 of 2