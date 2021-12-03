The property is much bigger than it looks from the outside.

Glasgow property: Beautiful four-bed house in desirable North Kelvinside

A beautiful four-bed, detached family home in North Kelvinside has gone on the market.

The property, on Kelvinside Gardens East, is just minutes away from Byres Road and Great Western Road.

The house was rebuilt around 10 years ago and now provides modern, flexible accommodation.

The ground floor comes with a huge living room space, separate TV room and the fourth bedroom, as well as the kitchen and downstairs bathroom.

The remaining three bedrooms – two of which are en suite – are on the first floor. The master bedroom is huge and has a balcony overlooking the garden.

The house is available for offers over £699,500.

Find out more about the house on rightmove.

1. Kelvinside Gardens East

The huge living room space.

Photo: rightmove

2. Kelvinside Gardens East

The kitchen has modern appliances.

Photo: rightmove

3. Kelvinside Gardens East

The separate TV room.

Photo: rightmove

4. Kelvinside Gardens East

The spacious master bedroom offers views over the garden.

Photo: rightmove

