Glasgow property: beautiful mews cottage on quiet lane next to Byres Road

The two-bedroom, Caledon Lane property was converted around 2002 and fits in with its traditional surroundings.

It is just yards from Byres Road, with all its great restaurants, cafes and bars, as well as the Botanic Gardens.

It is available for offers over £439,000.

1. Caledon Lane The ground floor has a huge, open-plan living space. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

2. Caledon Lane The main room has beautiful oak timber floors. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

3. Caledon Lane Plenty of space for book lovers. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

4. Caledon Lane The kitchen has a breakfast bar and butcher block worktops. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales