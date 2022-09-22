Register
The house has gas central heating and partial double glazing.

Glasgow property: beautiful mews cottage on quiet lane next to Byres Road

A beautiful mews cottage, on a quiet West End lane next to Byres Road, has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 9:59 am

The two-bedroom, Caledon Lane property was converted around 2002 and fits in with its traditional surroundings.

It is just yards from Byres Road, with all its great restaurants, cafes and bars, as well as the Botanic Gardens.

It is available for offers over £439,000.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Caledon Lane

The ground floor has a huge, open-plan living space.

Photo: rightmove

2. Caledon Lane

The main room has beautiful oak timber floors.

Photo: rightmove

3. Caledon Lane

Plenty of space for book lovers.

Photo: rightmove

4. Caledon Lane

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and butcher block worktops.

Photo: rightmove

West End
