Glasgow property: beautiful mews cottage on quiet lane next to Byres Road
A beautiful mews cottage, on a quiet West End lane next to Byres Road, has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 9:59 am
The two-bedroom, Caledon Lane property was converted around 2002 and fits in with its traditional surroundings.
It is just yards from Byres Road, with all its great restaurants, cafes and bars, as well as the Botanic Gardens.
It is available for offers over £439,000.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
