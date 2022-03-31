The duplex offers views to the south of Glasgow.

Glasgow property: Beautiful penthouse near Scotland's best school offers stunning view over sports stadium

A beautiful penthouse, near Scotland’s best state secondary school, has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 8:57 am

The four-bedroom apartment also offers stunning views over the local area and across the nearby Scotstoun Stadium, home of the Glasgow Warriors.

The Southbrae Gardens flat is available for offers over £625,000.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Southbrae Gardens

The living space offers access to a sun terrace.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Southbrae Gardens

The dining / kitchen space.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Southbrae Gardens

The fitted kitchen has integrated appliances.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Southbrae Gardens

The master bedroom has separate dressing areas.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
ScotlandGlasgow Warriors
Next Page
Page 1 of 2