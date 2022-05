Thursday, 19th May 2022, 9:09 am

The five-bedroom semi-detached villa in Jordanhill comes with a turret and two family rooms, split across three floors.

The house is in the list one catchment area for Jordanhill School, regularly ranked as the best state secondary school in the country.

The property is available for offers over £745,000.

Find out more HERE.

1. Mitre Road The main living room has a stunning bay window. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

2. Mitre Road Another family room. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

3. Mitre Road The kitchen has additional space for another living or dining area. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

4. Mitre Road The master bedroom - there are five bedrooms in the house. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales