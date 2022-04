The May Terrace, Mount Florida, home is split over three floors, with the huge master bedroom looking out over Glasgow.

The house has been restored and upgraded, and is superb condition.

It is available for offers over £499,000.

Find out more about the house on rightmove.

1. May Terrace The spacious lounge comes with the feature fireplace. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

2. May Terrace The fully-fitted kitchen and dining space. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

3. May Terrace There is a good sized garden at the rear. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

4. May Terrace The second-floor master bedroom is being used as another living room. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales