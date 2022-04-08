The building was erected in the 19th century.

Glasgow property: Beautiful three-bed apartment in 19th century townhouse comes with original drawing room

A stunning three-bedroom apartment, inside a Dowanhill townhouse, has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 8th April 2022, 10:54 am

The Queen’s Gardens property was built around 1875 and includes some of the original features.

The apartment has a beautiful drawing room, as well as modern elements, including the dining kitchen.

It is available for offers over £570,000.

Find out more on rightmove.

1. Queen's Gardens

The drawing room has some of the original features.

Photo: rightmove

2. Queen's Gardens

The drawing room has a feature gas fireplace and the original parquet flooring.

Photo: rightmove

3. Queen's Gardens

A dining area at the back of the drawing room.

Photo: rightmove

4. Queen's Gardens

The modern kitchen was installed by the current owners.

Photo: rightmove

