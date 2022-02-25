A closing date has already been set for the property.

Glasgow property: Beautiful two-bedroom apartment in former Telephone Exchange comes with rooftop garden

A beautiful two-bedroom apartment in a former Glasgow Telephone Exchange building has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:58 pm
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:07 pm

The property, on Highburgh Road in Dowanhill, boasts a rooftop garden and underground parking.

It has a huge open-plan living room and kitchen space, as well as two double-bedrooms.

It is available for offers over £499,000.

The large open-plan kitchen has two ovens and a gas hob.

The huge windows let in lots of natural light.

There is an additional seating area overlooking the kitchen.

The master bedroom has a built-in wardrobe, en-suite and stairs to a study area.

