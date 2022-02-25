Glasgow property: Beautiful two-bedroom apartment in former Telephone Exchange comes with rooftop garden

The property, on Highburgh Road in Dowanhill, boasts a rooftop garden and underground parking.
It has a huge open-plan living room and kitchen space, as well as two double-bedrooms.
It is available for offers over £499,000.
1. Highburgh Road
The large open-plan kitchen has two ovens and a gas hob.
Photo: rightmove
2. Highburgh Road
The huge windows let in lots of natural light.
Photo: rightmove
3. Highburgh Road
There is an additional seating area overlooking the kitchen.
Photo: rightmove
4. Highburgh Road
The master bedroom has a built-in wardrobe, en-suite and stairs to a study area.
Photo: rightmove