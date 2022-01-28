The property has a generous garden at the front.

Glasgow Property: Delightful Mount Vernon cottage comes with huge bath and gym space

A delightful five-bedroom cottage in Mount Vernon has gone on the market.

The property is split over three floors and comes with a large bathroom and huge jacuzzi bath.

There are also generous gardens at the front, sides and rear of the villa.

It is available for offers over £479,995.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Carrick Drive

The lounge has a large bay window looking out over the garden.

2. Carrick Drive

There is dining space in the kitchen, as well as a separate dining room.

3. Carrick Drive

The bathroom has a huge jacuzzi bath and double power shower.

4. Carrick Drive

One of the five bedrooms is being used as a gym.

