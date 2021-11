The property, on Lethington Road in Whitecraigs, comes with five bedrooms, four reception rooms, a gym and a spacious dressing room – perfect for people with too many clothes.

‘Woodvale’ had been refurbished, redesigned and extended to create a period home with modern finishes.

It is available for offers over £1.65 million.

To find out more visit the rightmove page.

Woodvale

Woodvale The house comes with four reception rooms.

Woodvale The combined dining room, kitchen and living space.

Woodvale The large home office has ample room for books.