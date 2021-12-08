Glasgow property: Huge six-bed house comes with cinema room, garden room and views over Campsie Fells

The six-bed property, at the Southfield Grange development off Ayr Road, has almost 3000 sq.ft of living space.
It boasts a massive dining table with room for 20, an Ashley Ann kitchen, a spacious family room, a cinema room with sound-proofing curtains, and a garden room which offers a relaxing space to unwind after a day at work. And that’s just the downstairs.
The six bedrooms are on the first floor – three of which come with en-suite. The master bedroom is 19-ft wide – with enough space for a couch and super king size bed – and comes with a dressing room and lots of wardrobe space.
Robertson is building 42 four, five and six-bedroom homes at Southfield Grange at Newton Mearns with prices currently starting from £570,000.
