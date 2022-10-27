Glasgow property: huge West End house comes with games room and roof top terrace
A Victorian house in the West End has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
36 minutes ago
The Great Western Road property, in Kelvinside, was built around 1875, and, while the current owners have carried out a major refurbishment, many of the original features have been maintained.
The house also has a games room, pantry, library, and a large rooftop terrace with views over Glasgow.
It is available for offers over £1,800,000.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
