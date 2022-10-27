Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The house is over four floors.

Glasgow property: huge West End house comes with games room and roof top terrace

A Victorian house in the West End has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
36 minutes ago

The Great Western Road property, in Kelvinside, was built around 1875, and, while the current owners have carried out a major refurbishment, many of the original features have been maintained.

The house also has a games room, pantry, library, and a large rooftop terrace with views over Glasgow.

It is available for offers over £1,800,000.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Ravelston

There are a few living rooms - including a lounge, drawing room and games room.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Ravelston

An extension was added to the house in 1910.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Ravelston

Many of the original features have been retained.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Ravelston

There are six bedrooms over the first and second floors.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
West EndVictorian
Next Page
Page 1 of 2