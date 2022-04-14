The house is in a popular part of the West End.

Glasgow property: Huge West End villa has two kitchens, three lounges and original features

A stunning five-bedroom villa in the West End has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 9:49 am

The Dowanside Road home is huge, boasting three lounges, two kitchens and a conservatory.

It has some of the original features – but does need some modernising.

It is available for offers over £850,000.

1. Dowanside Road

The first of the three lounges has two stained glass windows.

Photo: rightmove

2. Dowanside Road

Another of the lounges is being used as a study/work area.

Photo: rightmove

3. Dowanside Road

One of the kitchens is adjoined to one of the bedrooms.

Photo: rightmove

4. Dowanside Road

Both kitchens look out over the rear of the house.

Photo: rightmove

