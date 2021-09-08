The front of the property.

Glasgow property: inside 5-bed west end townhouse that can be yours for £1.65 million

A stunning five-bedroom townhouse in one of Glasgow’s most desirable neighbourhoods has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 11:21 am

The five-level house has been renovated and even comes with access to a private residents’ garden.

The townhouse can be found on Clairmont Gardens in the trendy Park District, on the edge of Kelvingrove Park.

The owners are looking for offers over £1,650,000. To find out more click HERE.

The beautiful entrance to the building.

Photo: Rightmove

One of the many rooms the new owners will be able to relax in.

Photo: Rightmove

The house comes with an entertainment room.

Photo: Rightmove

The property even comes with two kitchens.

Photo: Rightmove

