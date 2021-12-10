The door opens out into the garden.

Glasgow property: Modern 5-bed townhouse near Scotland's best state school

A modern five-bed townhouse close to Scotland’s best state secondary school has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:43 pm

The Elder, on Normal Avenue in Jordanhill Park, comes with five spacious bedrooms, designer bathrooms and kitchens, underfloor heating and much more.

A huge bi-folding doors offer a great view from the kitchen out onto the landscaped garden at the rear of the property.

And, for parents looking for the best schools, this property cannot be beat. It sits near Jordanhill School – recently named the best state secondary school in Scotland again by the Sunday Times.

The new home is available for a fixed price of £649,500.

You can find out more on rightmove.

1. Normal Avenue

The dining room/kitchen has a bi-folding door that opens out into the garden.

Photo: rightmove

2. Normal Avenue

The main lounge sits on the first floor - offering a nice view over the area.

Photo: rightmove

3. Normal Avenue

Top tier double glazing will keep you warm while you work.

Photo: rightmove

4. Normal Avenue

The master bedroom - one of five bedrooms in the property.

Photo: rightmove

