Glasgow property: Modern 5-bed townhouse near Scotland's best state school

The Elder, on Normal Avenue in Jordanhill Park, comes with five spacious bedrooms, designer bathrooms and kitchens, underfloor heating and much more.

A huge bi-folding doors offer a great view from the kitchen out onto the landscaped garden at the rear of the property.

And, for parents looking for the best schools, this property cannot be beat. It sits near Jordanhill School – recently named the best state secondary school in Scotland again by the Sunday Times.

The new home is available for a fixed price of £649,500.

