The street is next to the communal gardens.

Glasgow property: £1.65 million refurbished townhouse in stunning West End location

A stunning refurbished townhouse in a beautiful West End location has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 10th June 2022, 1:16 pm

The red-sandstone property, on one of Hyndland’s most desirable streets, features three reception rooms, a gorgeous open-plan kitchen and dining room, five bedrooms and off-street parking.

It is available for offers over £1.65 million.

1. Kingsborough Gardens

The living room has a beautiful wood burning stove.

2. Kingsborough Gardens

The study looks down onto the living room.

3. Kingsborough Gardens

An extension was added to the building to create the kitchen and dining space.

4. Kingsborough Gardens

The kitchen includes a integrated sub zero fridge and freezer, barista-style coffee machine and integrated Wolf and Miele multi-function oven, five ring gas hob and a Perrin & Rowe instant boiling water tap.

