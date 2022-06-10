Glasgow property: £1.65 million refurbished townhouse in stunning West End location

The red-sandstone property, on one of Hyndland’s most desirable streets, features three reception rooms, a gorgeous open-plan kitchen and dining room, five bedrooms and off-street parking.
It is available for offers over £1.65 million.
1. Kingsborough Gardens
The living room has a beautiful wood burning stove.
Photo: rightmove
2. Kingsborough Gardens
The study looks down onto the living room.
Photo: rightmove
3. Kingsborough Gardens
An extension was added to the building to create the kitchen and dining space.
Photo: rightmove
4. Kingsborough Gardens
The kitchen includes a integrated sub zero fridge and freezer, barista-style coffee machine and integrated Wolf and Miele multi-function oven, five ring gas hob and a Perrin & Rowe instant boiling water tap.
Photo: rightmove