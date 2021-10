The five-bed detached villa on Turnberry Avenue underwent a major refurbishment in 2016. The process involved re-wiring, re-roofing, new double glazing, full damp works and more – while retaining the original features, such as stained glass windows, a butler’s store and original tiled flooring.

The property was built back from the main road, on a quiet cul-de-sac.

It is available for offers over £1.25 million.

To find out more about the property, visit rightmove.co.uk.

