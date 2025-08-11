Located in the heart of the West End within walking distance of some of the areas best spots - including Byres Road and the Botanics, this property is an absolute must see. Stylish design and spacious rooms make it an absolute dream property.

In an area known for its blonde-sandstone townhouses and peaceful setting, this four-bedroom property really stands out - thanks to its secure private garage, a south-facing garden, large expanse of elevated gable end garden and a gated entrance courtyard patio at the entrance — luxuries seldom available in this exclusive part of the city.

You can see the full listing for this property and more here.

Property Summary

Location: Belhaven Terrace West, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £765,000

Agent: Rettie

