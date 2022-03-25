The duplex is within this beautiful 19th century townhouse.

Glasgow property: Stunning Park duplex comes with huge drawing room and en-suite with TV and large bath

A stunning 19th century duplex in the exclusive Park area of Glasgow has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:24 am

Among the many highlights of the duplex is the huge drawing room, with has a library wall and pool table, and the master bedroom’s en-suite, with a TV and large bath tub.

It is available for offers over £615,000.

Lynedoch Place

The huge drawing room.

Lynedoch Place

The drawing room also includes this space, with a library wall and pool table.

Lynedoch Place

The modern dining / kitchen space.

Lynedoch Place

The master bedroom comes with a big en-suite bathroom.

