Glasgow property: Stunning six-bed Dowanhill townhouse for £1.5 million

A beautiful six-bed townhouse in Glasgow’s west end has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:25 pm

The house, originally built in 1870, is part of Princes Terrace, one of the city’s most desirable locations.

It is available for offers over £1.5 million. You can find out more HERE.

Here are some of the best pictures inside this stunning property.

1. Princes Terrace

It has recently been rewired - quite difficult in an a-listed property.

2. Princes Terrace

One of the many rooms to relax in - another currently has a ping pong table in it.

3. Princes Terrace

The property comes with this huge kitchen.

4. Princes Terrace

The building is an a-listed property.

