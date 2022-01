The Lilybank Terrace property, part of the Belmont West development, has seen some of the traditional features retained – including the red sandstone brickwork and carved archways – with modern finishes installed.

The apartment is part of the old Belmont Church in Hillhead, which has been transformed into 24 properties.

It has a fixed price of £495,000.

For more information visit the rightmove page.

The apartment has a huge, open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen space.

The apartment has a German Leicht kitchen designed by award-winning Kitchens International.

Both bedrooms are large and include built-in wardrobes.

Each bedroom is also en-suite.