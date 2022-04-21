The duplex is on the upper floor of the Victorian villa.

Glasgow property: Stunning Victorian duplex in the Southside has beautiful period features and fireplaces

A stunning Victorian, four-bedroom duplex in Pollokshields has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 1:23 pm

The Dalziel Road property still has beautiful period features – such as the original balustrades, ceiling cornicing and centre roses – as well as modern elements.

It is available for offers over £590,000.

To find out more, check out the rightmove page.

1. Dalziel Road

The drawing room offers beautiful views over the area.

Photo: rightmove

2. Dalziel Road

There is a second sitting/dining room.

Photo: rightmove

3. Dalziel Road

The modern fitted kitchen has a range of high spec appliances.

Photo: rightmove

4. Dalziel Road

There are four good-sized bedrooms - the fourth could be used as a study or dressing room.

Photo: rightmove

