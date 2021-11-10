Glasgow property: take a look around this effortlessly stylish two-bed Park Terrace apartment on the market for £565,000

Situated on the sought after Park Terrace the property features a blend of period features and modern luxury.
Standout features include the ludicrously stylish herringbone pattern kitchen and the master bedroom complete with mezzanine and standalone bath.
Set in a stunning blonde sandstone building, the property is on the market for offers over £565,000.
The property is set in a blonde sandstone building on Park Terrace
Guests are greeted via the grand communal entrance which is accessed via secure video entry
The open-plan kitchen's herringbone pattern seamlessly blends with the rest of the main living space
The kitchen is fitted with high end units and integrated appliances and there is a breakfast bar for casual dining
