A stunning two-bedroom Park Terrace property has gone on the market

Glasgow property: take a look around this effortlessly stylish two-bed Park Terrace apartment on the market for £565,000

A remarkable two-bedroom apartment featuring views over Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park has gone on the market

By Finlay Greig
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 12:09 pm

Situated on the sought after Park Terrace the property features a blend of period features and modern luxury.

Standout features include the ludicrously stylish herringbone pattern kitchen and the master bedroom complete with mezzanine and standalone bath.

Set in a stunning blonde sandstone building, the property is on the market for offers over £565,000.

1. Park Terrace

The property is set in a blonde sandstone building on Park Terrace

2. Park Terrace

Guests are greeted via the grand communal entrance which is accessed via secure video entry

3. Park Terrace

The open-plan kitchen's herringbone pattern seamlessly blends with the rest of the main living space

4. Park Terrace

The kitchen is fitted with high end units and integrated appliances and there is a breakfast bar for casual dining

