The duplex comes with a fixed price of £755,000.

Glasgow property: Three-bed duplex in Partickhill offers beautiful views over west end

A beautiful three-bed duplex in one of the most desirable parts of Glasgow has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 19th November 2021, 2:14 pm

The property on Hyndland Road in Partickhill – just a short walk from Byres Road – comes with private gardens and two allocated parking spaces.

It is available for a fixed price of £755,000.

For more information about the property, check out the rightmove page.

1. Hyndland Avenue

It has an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Hyndland Avenue

The buyer could move in before Christmas.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Hyndland Avenue

The master bedroom - one of three bedrooms in the property.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Hyndland Avenue

The master bedroom includes a four-piece en-suite.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2