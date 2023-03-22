A rare-to-find property has appeared on the market for an eye-watering £80,000

Purplebricks has listed a hard-to-find two-bedroom end-terraced home for just £80,000. The property - which is located in Blantyre - is expecting to fill up with viewings from a variety of buyers.

On the ground floor, there is a spacious living area which includes front aspect double-glazed windows and a feature fireplace. There is also a modern kitchen with access to a private rear garden.

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms which feature built-in storage facilities. A shower room completes the first floor.

The popular town in which the property sits features a vibrant high street, restaurants and a number of supermarkets. The property is within close proximity to popular schooling at both primary and secondary levels and features excellent transport links from Blantyre Train Station.

Enquiries regarding the property at Hillview Drive, Glasgow G72 can be made through Purplebricks at 02475 117037 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla. Alternatively, you can view the property on the Purplebricks website.

Summary

Location: Hillview Drive, Glasgow G72

Price: £80,000

Agent: Purplebricks

Contact: 02475 117037

Hillview Drive, Glasgow G72

The rear garden accessed via the kitchen

The lounge area on the ground floor

Another angle of the lounge area on the ground floor