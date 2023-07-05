Register
For Sale: Gorgeous terraced 3-bedroom house with a stunning rear garden listed for £95,000

A gorgeous and family friendly home with great links to Glasgow city centre

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:58 BST

A superb property in Glasgow has been listed via auction and is accepting offers over £95,000. The spacious and stylish property, listed by Auction House Scotland, benefits from a unique outside decking.

On the ground floor, the property features a generous lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a porch area leading to the rear garden. The upper floor benefits from two additional bedrooms and a study.

According to the listing on Zoopla, the estate agents expect this property to be in strong demand for renters - making it an ideal short-term AirBnB option. Located on Craigton Road, the property is well-positioned and within easy reach of the M8 motorway network.

If you’d like to own this three-bed terraced house - make your enquiry on 01413 761282 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: Craigton Road, Glasgow G51

Price: £95,000

Agent: Auction House Scotland

Contact: 01413 761282

