For Sale: Gorgeous terraced 3-bedroom house with a stunning rear garden listed for £95,000
A gorgeous and family friendly home with great links to Glasgow city centre
A superb property in Glasgow has been listed via auction and is accepting offers over £95,000. The spacious and stylish property, listed by Auction House Scotland, benefits from a unique outside decking.
On the ground floor, the property features a generous lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a porch area leading to the rear garden. The upper floor benefits from two additional bedrooms and a study.
According to the listing on Zoopla, the estate agents expect this property to be in strong demand for renters - making it an ideal short-term AirBnB option. Located on Craigton Road, the property is well-positioned and within easy reach of the M8 motorway network.
If you’d like to own this three-bed terraced house - make your enquiry on 01413 761282 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.
Property Summary
Location: Craigton Road, Glasgow G51
Price: £95,000
Agent: Auction House Scotland
Contact: 01413 761282