A superb property in Glasgow has been listed via auction and is accepting offers over £95,000. The spacious and stylish property, listed by Auction House Scotland, benefits from a unique outside decking.

On the ground floor, the property features a generous lounge, a modern fitted kitchen, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a porch area leading to the rear garden. The upper floor benefits from two additional bedrooms and a study.

According to the listing on Zoopla, the estate agents expect this property to be in strong demand for renters - making it an ideal short-term AirBnB option. Located on Craigton Road, the property is well-positioned and within easy reach of the M8 motorway network.

If you’d like to own this three-bed terraced house - make your enquiry on 01413 761282 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Property Summary

Location: Craigton Road, Glasgow G51

Price: £95,000

Agent: Auction House Scotland

Contact: 01413 761282

1 . Craigton Road, Glasgow G51 Craigton Road, Glasgow G51

2 . The enclosed rear garden with wooden decking The enclosed rear garden with wooden decking

3 . The spacious lounge on the ground floor The spacious lounge on the ground floor

4 . Another angle of the spacious lounge on the ground floor Another angle of the spacious lounge on the ground floor

Next Page Page 1 of 3