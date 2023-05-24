A new affordable housing development on the site of the former Lairdsland Primary School has welcomed its first tenants.

The 38 smart new flats are situated in a mixture of three and four-storey buildings which contain one and two-bedroomed flats and will be used as council housing.

Part of the Kirkintilloch Town Centre Masterplan, the development includes four wheelchair accessible flats and eight amenity flats on the ground floor for tenants with specific health needs.

The remaining flats are general needs housing.

Megan Cassidy, partner Mikey Hanlon and dog Lily, have moved into one of the new wheelchair accessible flats.

Megan told the Herald: “We are really happy with the flat.

“You can tell it has been specially designed and adapted for a wheelchair user, which is amazing. It is a lovely area and all our neighbours seem really nice.

"I think we will be here for a long time.”

East Dunbartonshire Council worked in partnership with Cruden Building and Coltart Earley Architects to ensure the homes were designed and built to complement surrounding buildings within Kirkintilloch's conservation area.

The development, which included the demolition of the old school, was complete within two years and the final flats were handed over in April.

Councillor Paul Ferretti told us: “I am delighted to see the completion of this smart and sympathetic development.

“This site forms just one part of the council’s affordable housing investment programme, which is helping to meet the needs of local people who are finding it increasingly difficult to get on the housing ladder."

Site works included the creation of new parking spaces and soft and hard landscaping.

Artefacts from the original school have been incorporated into the build including the school’s date stone, now displayed in the landscaped courtyard, with original stonework used to create boundary walls, bin stores and bicycle sheds.

