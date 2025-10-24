This stunning three bedroom bottom floor flat in Shawlands has been beautifully preserved showcasing the timeless charm and refined character of its Edwardian heritage.

Listed on Rightmove , this property dates back to the early 1900s as the crescent on Camphill Avenue was designed by John C. MacKellar.

There are a number of great amenities near this outstanding flat on Camphill Avenue such as Pollokshaws East and Langside train stations being close by. There is also a number of fantastic bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Queen’s Park which is only 300 yards from the property.