For Sale: 'Handsome' red sandstone three bedroom flat on one of Glasgow's most expensive streets for £359,000

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:37 BST

This beautifully presented three-bedroom home offers a perfect blend of period charm and modern comfort.

This stunning three bedroom bottom floor flat in Shawlands has been beautifully preserved showcasing the timeless charm and refined character of its Edwardian heritage.

Listed on Rightmove, this property dates back to the early 1900s as the crescent on Camphill Avenue was designed by John C. MacKellar.

There are a number of great amenities near this outstanding flat on Camphill Avenue such as Pollokshaws East and Langside train stations being close by. There is also a number of fantastic bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Queen’s Park which is only 300 yards from the property.

Property Summary

Location: 29 Camphill Avenue, Flat 0/2, Shawlands, Glasgow, G41 3AU

Price: £359,000

Agent: Clyde Property, Shawlands

The front of the property on Camphill Avenue in Glasgow's Southside.

1. Front

The front of the property on Camphill Avenue in Glasgow's Southside. | Rightmove

The property opens into a broad and welcoming reception hallway with a large walk-in storage cupboard.

2. Hallway

The property opens into a broad and welcoming reception hallway with a large walk-in storage cupboard. | Rightmove

The front-facing lounge is bathed in natural light from an expansive bay window and features an original fireplace, offering a warm and inviting space ideal for relaxing or entertaining.

3. Lounge

The front-facing lounge is bathed in natural light from an expansive bay window and features an original fireplace, offering a warm and inviting space ideal for relaxing or entertaining. | Rightmove

There is also plenty of space for a dining table area in the lounge.

4. Lounge

There is also plenty of space for a dining table area in the lounge. | Rightmove

