This stunning three bedroom bottom floor flat in Shawlands has been beautifully preserved showcasing the timeless charm and refined character of its Edwardian heritage.
Listed on Rightmove, this property dates back to the early 1900s as the crescent on Camphill Avenue was designed by John C. MacKellar.
There are a number of great amenities near this outstanding flat on Camphill Avenue such as Pollokshaws East and Langside train stations being close by. There is also a number of fantastic bars, restaurants and shops as well as the popular Queen’s Park which is only 300 yards from the property.
Property Summary
Location: 29 Camphill Avenue, Flat 0/2, Shawlands, Glasgow, G41 3AU
Price: £359,000
Agent: Clyde Property, Shawlands