Hawkwood House has the wow factor

This property really does have the wow factor, boasting five bedrooms – three of which are en-suite.

From the moment you enter the property, the quality of the workmanship is evident. The stunning entrance hall gives you a wee flavour of that, with its beautifully tiled floor leading the eye to a sweeping staircase fit for any princess and her beau.

As you would expect from a home of this calibre, no expense has been spared on those extra special touches, with under floor heating, a built in Sonos sound system and mood lighting all included as standard.

The welcoming hall and dining area leads visitors in to the rest of the ground floor accommodation.

Here you’ll find a formal lounge with an impressive feature fireplace, ideal for those cold winter nights.

The modern, fitted kitchen boasts an equally stylish centre island and breakfast area with bi-fold doors leading on to the rear patio – making it ideal for entertaining family and friends.

There is also a wc and boot room with utility to make life as easy as possible for the new buyers.

The current owners have also converted one of the garages to a home office with its own wc, a great addition with many of us now working more from home.

On the way upstairs, it’s impossible not to admire the incredible staircase which is a feature of this home in its own right. Think Dynasty and you’ll get the idea!

The upper level comprises five double bedrooms, three of which have their own en suite facilities and the fourth with access to the main family bathroom. Each has been tastefully decorated and is in move-in condition.

Externally the property stands on a generous plot which is fully enclosed, perfect for wee ones and pets, with a gated driveway leading to ample parking and a garage. There’s also a handy turning circle.

Hawkwood House is currently being marketed by Your Move Lanark for offers in the region of £675,000. To arrange a viewing or find out more, call 01555 662011.

1. SFCGnews-09-02-22-Property, Hawkwood House, Biggar (2)-SCO.jpeg The formal lounge is a beautiful room for curling up on a dark winter's night, while enjoying the fabulous feature fireplace. Photo: Your Move Lanark Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-09-02-22-Property, Hawkwood House, Biggar (3)-SCO.jpeg Sleek and contemporary, the kitchen is also functional offering family or friends a chance to take a seat while the cook gets busy! Photo: Your Move Lanark Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-09-02-22-Property, Hawkwood House, Biggar (5)-SCO.jpeg If formal dining is what you're after, there's plenty of scope for that too with a view of the garden courtesy of bi-fold doors leading onto the patio. Photo: Your Move Lanark Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-09-02-22-Property, Hawkwood House, Biggar (4)-SCO.jpeg A beautifully crafted staircase shows the workmanship and attention to detail the current owners have lavished on this home. Photo: Your Move Lanark Photo Sales