Historic Glasgow mansion hits the market for over £5M

The grand home in the west end has an interesting past.

Once home to Albert Ernest Pickard, 998 Great Western Road is on the market and could be an amazing opportunity for someone with a sizeable budget.

Listed as a hospitality venue, it had up until recently been the location of the St Mungo Club - founded by former pupils of St Mungo’s Academy in Townhead - and has planning permission for a variety of uses including residential development.

What (or who) the home is known for is its former owner, Albert Ernest Pickard. From Yorkshire, Pickard bought a number of businesses, namely the Britannia Music Hall in the Trongate, which he renovated and renamed the Britannia Panopticon

Opened in 1857 as a "singing saloon", the Britannia became a popular if rowdy venue, where as many as 1,500 crammed on its benches to enjoy the likes of Harry Lauder, Jack Buchanan and Dan Leno, not to mention the 1906 debut of a 16-year-old Stan Laurel.

998 Great Western Road is for sale for offers over £5M. Picture: Realla

It became one of the city's first moving picture halls and, during the early 20th century, reached its zenith as a place of entertainment under the ownership of the eccentric millionaire entrepreneur, who introduced a waxworks and freak show into its attic area, and a zoo in the ground floor.

His home at 998 Great Western Road, which was named Carlson, dates back to 1877 and was built for the Saracen Iron Foundry boss, James Marshall. The architect was James Boucher, who was known for elaborate interiors which included, in this home, polychrome marbled Corinthian columns, imperial stair with carved timber term newel posts and delicate cast-iron balusters, as well as decorative plaster cornices and ceiling work throughout.

The property listing details: “original fireplaces, real wooden doors, carved corners and traditional build.

Outside there are the remains of the cast iron conservatory, which was once home to curved ‘fish-scale’ glazing. There had been plans by previous owners to turn the into a casino or boutique hotel, but planning permission wasn’t given at this time.