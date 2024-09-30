Housebuilder opens family showhome at £69m East Kilbride development
The housebuilder has partnered with interior designer John Amabile to style the new four-bedroom Rainbrook showhome.
Located off Jackton Road, the development comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom practically designed, energy-efficient homes and will feature 24 of Avant Homes’ house styles.
Prices range from £250,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Eyrebridge house style to £399,995 for a four-bedroom detached Trewbrook.
Selected plots at the development are available with a range of incentives. These include LBTT paid, part exchange, flooring packages and a five per cent deposit contribution, which is ideal for first time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder.
Commenting on the partnership, John Amabile said: "It was a pleasure to partner with Avant Homes and be able to create fully formed design concepts in rooms so well proportioned.
“Using a classic, timeless, neutral palette with contrasts in deep earth tones and black, this series of rooms enhances the Rainbrook house style and hints at the perfect harmonious living aspect, with comfort and style combined!"
Interested buyer can now visit the four-bedroom Rainbrook showhome to experience what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.
On the Rainbrook’s ground floor, the entrance hallway leads to a generous living room as well as a second living space which can be utilised as a home office.
At the rear of the property, here is a large open-plan kitchen with integrated appliances, as well as dining area with french doors opening directly to the rear garden, offering plenty of natural light.
The ground floor is completed by a separate utility leading off the kitchen, a downstairs WC and under stairs storage.
Upstairs, there is a spacious main bedroom which has an ensuite shower room, whilst the family bathroom serves an additional two double bedroom and a generous single.
Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “It’s fantastic to launch our new Rainbrook showhome at Jackton Green and give prospective buyers the chance to see what we have on offer.
“Collaborating with John Amabile has added a fresh, stylish touch that really sets the property apart, making it a must-see for anyone looking to buy in the area.
“East Kilbride is an excellent place to live. The town offers easy access to Glasgow city centre and nearby countryside, providing homebuyers the blend of rural and urban living.”
“With our new showhome now open, interested buyers should visit the development and speak to our sales team to find out how we can make their next ideal move a reality.”
