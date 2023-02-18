A contemporary but characterful church conversion has appeared on the market and it’s a rare find

A stunning four-bedroom church conversion has been listed on the market for £450,000. The characterful home has been modernised to suit contemporary styles but keeps many of its unique and historic features.

The ground floor features an entrance vestibular, reception hall, large kitchen, living room/dining area, and a sitting room. A spindled staircase then leads to the first floor which comprises three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The second floor features an additional bedroom, a study, a dressing room, a shower room and a storage room. External to the property are well-maintained gardens that are bordered off by hedging, wooden fencing, and trees.

The location offers excellent road links to Glasgow and Edinburgh. Enquiries regarding the Church House One can be made through Finest Properties at 01434 745006 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Church House One, Forgebraehead, Canonbie, Dumfries & Galloway DG14

Price: £450,000

Agent: Finest Properties

Contact: 01434 745006

