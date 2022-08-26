Huge seven-bed Baronial mansion in Glasgow for sale - includes wine cellar, gym and sauna
A stunning seven-bedroom mansion in Glasgow has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:52 am
The Sherbrooke Avenue property, just north of Pollok Country Park, used to be separate properties – but it has since been restored to its original Victorian state.
There are numerous amazing features, from stained glass windows and a wine cellar, to a cinema room and gym.
It is on the market for offers over £2.5m.
