Huge seven-bed Baronial mansion in Glasgow for sale - includes wine cellar, gym and sauna

A stunning seven-bedroom mansion in Glasgow has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 26th August 2022, 10:52 am

The Sherbrooke Avenue property, just north of Pollok Country Park, used to be separate properties – but it has since been restored to its original Victorian state.

There are numerous amazing features, from stained glass windows and a wine cellar, to a cinema room and gym.

It is on the market for offers over £2.5m.

Find out more on rightmove.

1. Matheran

There are several living spaces.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Matheran

The home office has lots of space for books.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Matheran

The kitchen includes a coffee bar and wine fridge.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Matheran

The property has some of the original period features.

Photo: rightmove

Photo Sales
