Inside 17th century mansion house for sale - with cinema room, gym and 32 acres of land
A historic country mansion has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:56 am
The nine-bedroom Newton House near Insch, Aberdeenshire, is believed to have been constructed around 1692.
The property comes with a cinema room, gym, studio and office – as well as a separate two-bedroom annexe.
It is on the market for offers over £1,650,000.
