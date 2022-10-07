Register
The property comes with 32 acres of land

Inside 17th century mansion house for sale - with cinema room, gym and 32 acres of land

A historic country mansion has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:56 am

The nine-bedroom Newton House near Insch, Aberdeenshire, is believed to have been constructed around 1692.

The property comes with a cinema room, gym, studio and office – as well as a separate two-bedroom annexe.

It is on the market for offers over £1,650,000.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

Newton House

The house also comes with a tennis court.

Photo: rightmove

Newton House

There are numerous living spaces, as well as two offices, a library and a cinema room.

Photo: rightmove

Newton House

The office.

Photo: rightmove

Newton House

The modern kitchen.

Photo: rightmove

Aberdeenshire
