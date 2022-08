The two-bedroom property on Armadale Path in Dennistoun is on the market for the first time in 56 years.

It has great transport links – within walking distance of Alexandra Park train station – and near the city centre.

It is available for offers over £100k.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. Armadale Path The living room has a living flame fire. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

2. Armadale Path The kitchen has a gas hob and electric oven. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

3. Armadale Path You get good views from the bedrooms. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales

4. Armadale Path There is good storage around the flat. Photo: rightmove Photo Sales