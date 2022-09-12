Inside magnificent 19th century West End villa with carriage house and wine cellar
A stunning mid 19th century villa in the heart of the West End has gone on the market.
By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:33 am
The four-bedroom property in Partickhill is a short walk from some of the highlights of the West End – Kelvingrove Park, Byres Road and the Botanic Gardens.
The A-listed villa has some of the original features, including carved stone work and lion statues.
It is available for offers over £1.6m.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
Page 1 of 3