The property was built around 1841.

Inside magnificent 19th century West End villa with carriage house and wine cellar

A stunning mid 19th century villa in the heart of the West End has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:33 am

The four-bedroom property in Partickhill is a short walk from some of the highlights of the West End – Kelvingrove Park, Byres Road and the Botanic Gardens.

The A-listed villa has some of the original features, including carved stone work and lion statues.

It is available for offers over £1.6m.

Find out more on the rightmove page.

1. 56 Partickhill Road

The bright lounge has a feature fireplace.

Photo: rightmove

2. 56 Partickhill Road

There is also a feature fireplace in the study.

Photo: rightmove

3. 56 Partickhill Road

There is a huge open-plan dining room and kitchen.

Photo: rightmove

4. 56 Partickhill Road

The modern kitchen.

Photo: rightmove

