Inside Scotland's Home of the Year 2025 as winner crowned in Glasgow final

Hilltop House near Pitmedden, Aberdeenshire – a bright, contemporary home built on the natural footprint of the surrounding farm steading – has been crowned winner of 2025’s Scotland’s Home of the Year in the finale of the popular BBC Scotland series filmed at Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover. A new, eighth series, of the popular property show will begin filming locations around Scotland from later this month.

Home to Jessica Zanoni and husband Chris Labrooy, their teenage son Chase (18) and dogs Enzo and Dino, Hilltop House fuses together mid-century and Californian cool style, creating a dream home for all the family, full of character. Designed by Jessica and Chris, the home is filled with colourful statement pieces from bright yellow sofas to a pastel pink bathroom. Chris and Jessica - who run their own art business - are inspired by nature and led by sustainable design principles, purchasing items which will last for decades.

The SHOTY judges – interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell - crowned Hilltop House the winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 from a shortlist of six finalists found across Scotland. Homeowner Jessica is thrilled Hilltop House won the coveted title: “It has been such a lovely experience all around, and to win it has been fantastic. After watching the shows and getting to see our competition in detail, it really must have been a hard decision to make!”

Husband Chris adds: “It's great to win. The house is a reflection of our tastes and personalities and we are proud of what we have created.”