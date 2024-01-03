Listed on Rightmove , this property is found within the catchment area of Jordanhill School which is one of the top performing schools in the city.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Jordanhill and Anniesland train stations. There is also a selection of shops and restaurants nearby on Crow Road with Byres Road and Great Western Road not being too far away. There is also easy access to Glasgow's motorway networks via the Clyde Tunnel. M8 and Clydeside expressway.