For Sale: Inside the incredible three bedroom mid-terraced villa in Glasgow's Jordanhill for £450k

The property boasts a number of traditional features and is found in one of Glasgow's most desirable areas near to one of Glasgow's best performing schools.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 11:10 GMT

This outstanding traditional three-bedroom mid-terraced villa is found in the highly sought after Jordanhill area of Glasgow.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is found within the catchment area of Jordanhill School which is one of the top performing schools in the city.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Jordanhill and Anniesland train stations. There is also a selection of shops and restaurants nearby on Crow Road with Byres Road and Great Western Road not being too far away. There is also easy access to Glasgow's motorway networks via the Clyde Tunnel. M8 and Clydeside expressway.

Property Summary

Location: Cluny Villas, Jordanhill, Glasgow, G14

Price: £450,000

Agent: Countrywide, West End

The front of the Cluny Villas property in Jordanhill.

1. Front

One of the great features about the main lounge is the impressive bay window which offers bright and leafy views.

2. Lounge

The kitchen area is fully fitted with a range of appliances and also features a breakfast bar.

3. Kitchen

The large master bedroom can be found to the front of the property.

4. Bedroom

