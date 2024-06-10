Inside the Milngavie bungalow named Scotland's Home of the Year

The quirky one-of-a-kind family home with a distinctive personal stye has been crowned the winner of 2024’s Scotland’s Home of the Year in the finale of the popular BBC Scotland series, filmed at Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover.
Home to Anna McClelland, partner Harry Kinloch, their children Lexie (11) and Marley (9) and Bob the cat, The 1960s Bungalow is a twice-extended family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire. The couple – both Glasgow School of Art graduates – use their home as an outlet for their creativity, with the property boasting clever decorating techniques and reclaimed materials including school gym hall flooring complete with colourful markers.
The SHOTY judges – interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale and architect Danny Campbell - crowned the winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 from a shortlist of six finalists found across Scotland. From Banchory to Dunblane, Moffat to Milngavie and Aviemore to Linlithgow, this year’s search showcased a variety of home styles including cosy cottages to colourful pads, period renovations to mid-century abodes.
SHOTY Judge and interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones believes the 1960s Bungalow is a very worthy winner of the prestigious title: “This electrically eclectic creative home exemplifies what it means to truly make your home unique to you. It was fun and playful - an absolute dream family home to spark children’s imaginations and keep that same feeling alive in any adult who has the good fortune to experience it first-hand.”
Interior Designer Banjo Beale agrees: “Unlike any home I have ever stepped foot in, the 1960s Bungalow was a work of art and a living canvas for its creative owners. The home was bold, brave and unapologetically 100% them. The owners created this home just for themselves. When you walked in, you really got a sense of who they were. From the duct tape art to a smiling loo, it didn’t take itself too seriously. It is a home for big and little kids alike."
Banjo continued: "I loved the art gallery wall in the extension. Bright and light, with a bold curation of really interesting contemporary art. The old gymnasium floor, ping pong table and wall mural made this space burst to life.”
