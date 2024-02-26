Register
For Sale: Inside the outstanding four bedroom 'B listed' townhouse in Glasgow's Strathbungo for £625k

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT

This stunning four-bedroom townhouse was built in the late 1800s and is a category B listed building which is immediately impressive.

Listed on Rightmove, the property combines period detailing with bespoke post-war furniture, lighting and homewares. There is eight versatile apartments in total with the accommodation being adaptable over three levels with private gardens being accessible to the front and rear of the property.

One of the main benefits of this property is the location with Strathbungo being an immensely popular area in the Southside of Glasgow with a range of nearby transport links and amenities. You are on the footstep of numerous independent restaurants, coffee houses, shops and bars as well as supermarkets. 

Property Summary

Location: 26 Queen Square, Strathbungo, G41 2AZ

Price: £625,000

Agent: Corum, Shawlands

1. Front

You'll find the living room on the lower ground floor which includes a wood burning stove, ash timber flooring and three front facing windows, one of which is hinged to give access to the garden.

You'll find the living room on the lower ground floor which includes a wood burning stove, ash timber flooring and three front facing windows, one of which is hinged to give access to the garden.

3. Kitchen

The designated dining room can also be found on the lower ground floor.

The designated dining room can also be found on the lower ground floor.

