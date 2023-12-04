Register
For Sale: Inside the outstanding four bedroom red sandstone flat in Glasgow's Hyndland for £485k

There are original features carefully restored and celebrated in each of the principal apartments in this Glasgow West End property

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:56 GMT

This stunning four-bedroom flat is held within a beautifully maintained red sandstone tenement which is looked after by the appointed factor messrs Walker Sandford. Listed on Rightmove, this property is located within one of Hyndland's most sought after addresses filled with traditional features. It benefits from a particularly attractive position upon Falkland Street, facing West at the broader end of this pretty address. One of the main benefits of this property is the location being close to both Hyndland Road and Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.

Property Summary

Location: Falkland Street, Flat 2/2, Hyndland, Glasgow, G12 9PY

Price: £485,000

Agent: Clyde Property, West End

The front of the property on Falkland Street.

1. Front

The sitting room area is spacious in size and offers bright views from the bay window.

2. Sitting room

The modern dining-kitchen features Amtico flooring and a full complement of appliances.

3. Kitchen

The utility room is accessed from the kitchen area and is a versatile space that can be used in the property.

4. Utility room

