This stunning four-bedroom flat is held within a beautifully maintained red sandstone tenement which is looked after by the appointed factor messrs Walker Sandford. Listed on Rightmove, this property is located within one of Hyndland's most sought after addresses filled with traditional features. It benefits from a particularly attractive position upon Falkland Street, facing West at the broader end of this pretty address. One of the main benefits of this property is the location being close to both Hyndland Road and Byres Road where a great selection of cafes, bars, eateries and local shops can be found. Public transport can also be accessed at Hyndland train station and Hillhead or Kelvinhall subway with there also being fantastic schools in the local area.