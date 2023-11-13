Register
For Sale: Inside the outstanding six bedroom red sandstone townhouse in Dowanhill for £995k

This Edwardian era property is found in one of Glasgow's most desirable areas

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT

This stunning six-bedroom property is formed over four floors and forms part of an elegant “B” listed red sandstone terrace designed by David Barclay and built between 1898 and 1907. 

Listed on Rightmove, this property is extremely versatile with it benefiting from an open plan living/dining/kitchen space as well as a fitted dressing room. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Hillhead and Kelvinhall underground stations. It is only a short walk to the Botanic Gardens which is a great space to explore with there also being great shops, cafes, bars and restaurants on Byres Road.

Property Summary

Location: Dowanhill Street, Dowanhill, Glasgow

Price: £995,000

Agent: Rettie & Co, West End

The front of the property on Dowanhill Street.

1. Front

The front of the property on Dowanhill Street.

The open plan living room opens up into a dining kitchen which benefits from bright leafy views.

2. Living room

The open plan living room opens up into a dining kitchen which benefits from bright leafy views.

The large dining kitchen which has two glazed doors directly to the garden.

3. Kitchen

The large dining kitchen which has two glazed doors directly to the garden.

The formal dining room has a four section bow window to the front with a substantial fireplace.

4. Dining room

The formal dining room has a four section bow window to the front with a substantial fireplace.

