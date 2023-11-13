This stunning six-bedroom property is formed over four floors and forms part of an elegant “B” listed red sandstone terrace designed by David Barclay and built between 1898 and 1907.

Listed on Rightmove, this property is extremely versatile with it benefiting from an open plan living/dining/kitchen space as well as a fitted dressing room. One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport nearby which includes Hillhead and Kelvinhall underground stations. It is only a short walk to the Botanic Gardens which is a great space to explore with there also being great shops, cafes, bars and restaurants on Byres Road.