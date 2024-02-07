Register
BREAKING

For Sale: Inside the stunning modern two bedroom blonde sandstone flat in Glasgow's 'Park' district for £449k

This exceptional modern development in Glasgow's West End simply has to be seen in person to be truly appreciated

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

This outstanding two-bedroom flat benefits from an extremely peaceful setting within a stunning modern development at the edge of the 'Park' district.

Listed on Rightmove, Park Quadrant benefits from an extremely central, yet peaceful position between the West End & City centre, at the edge Kelvingrove Park. Construction on the contemporary development began in 2020 by messrs Ambassador Living who won the award for 'Apartment development of the year' at the 2023 Scottish Home Awards, for this exciting and architecturally beautiful address One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport links nearby at Kelvinbridge subway station and Charing Cross train station with there being bus routes on Woodlands Road and Great Western Road. The property is also the ideal location for those looking to study at the University of Glasgow.

Property Summary

Location: Park Quadrant, Flat 2/2, Park District, Glasgow, G3 6BF

Price: £449,000

Agent: Clyde Property, West End

The front of the property on Park Quadrant.

1. Front

The front of the property on Park Quadrant.

The building is accessed via a secure entrance door which allows entry to a hotel style communal reception hall with luxurious decor and carefully selected furnishings and artwork.

2. Entrance

The building is accessed via a secure entrance door which allows entry to a hotel style communal reception hall with luxurious decor and carefully selected furnishings and artwork.

Inside the extremely bright front-facing living room space which has a box window arrangement.

3. Living room

Inside the extremely bright front-facing living room space which has a box window arrangement.

The dining kitchen has high specification fixtures and upgraded appliances from Gaggenau and Siemens.

4. Kitchen

The dining kitchen has high specification fixtures and upgraded appliances from Gaggenau and Siemens.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowPropertyRightmoveWest EndBenefits