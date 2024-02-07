Listed on Rightmove, Park Quadrant benefits from an extremely central, yet peaceful position between the West End & City centre, at the edge Kelvingrove Park. Construction on the contemporary development began in 2020 by messrs Ambassador Living who won the award for 'Apartment development of the year' at the 2023 Scottish Home Awards, for this exciting and architecturally beautiful address One of the main benefits of this property is the location with great public transport links nearby at Kelvinbridge subway station and Charing Cross train station with there being bus routes on Woodlands Road and Great Western Road. The property is also the ideal location for those looking to study at the University of Glasgow.