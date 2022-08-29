Inside trendy Glasgow city centre property for sale for just £120k
A trendy, one-bedroom apartment in Glasgow city centre is on the market for just £120k.
By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 29th August 2022, 1:10 pm
The West Regent Street property is just a short walk from Buchanan Street, near both Central and Queen Street train stations, and close to Buchanan Bus Station.
It also overlooks some of the best restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs in Glasgow.
It is available for offers over £120k.
Find out more on the rightmove page.
Page 1 of 2