44 Duchray Street, Riddrie, Glasgow G33

Look at this cheap and spacious cottage for sale in Riddrie.

Pacitti Jones has listed a loveable property in Riddrie for under £100,000. It’s one of the cheapest on the market and it has style, character and space for someone great to settle down.

The two-bed cottage flat is perfect for someone looking for a simple and convenient property with an apt living space.

The property includes an entrance vestibule, a good-sized front-facing lounge, a kitchen with access to a garden, two well-proportioned bedrooms and a three-piece bathroom.

Situated in the much sought-after area of Riddrie and just off Cumbernauld Road. The cottage flat has great links to day-to-day shopping, bus and rail links, and a wide range of restaurants and pubs.

Enquiries regarding the property at 44 Duchray Street, Riddrie, can be made through Pacitti Jones at 01413 760716 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: 44 Duchray Street, Riddrie, Glasgow G33

Price: £97,500

Agent: Pacitti Jones

Contact: 01413 760716

1 . Another angle of the lounge inside the property Another angle of the lounge inside the property Photo Sales

2 . The lounge inside the property The lounge inside the property Photo Sales

3 . The lounge inside the property The lounge inside the property Photo Sales

4 . d d Photo Sales