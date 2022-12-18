Twelve years ago the current owners started transforming the traditional property into a luxury dream house spruced up with modern stylings.

The Coachmans house, Dollarbeg dates back to 1889 and can easily appear to the naked eye as a traditional property a little stuck in history. However, with help from the current owners, this £2,250,000 property in Dollar has been turned into a modern masterpiece and its interior is something to behold.

The outstanding property features under-the-floor heating, an intelligent lighting system, a family room, playroom, and cinema room alongside your usual dining, lounge, kitchen, and WC all on the ground floor. The upstairs features a master bedroom with a dressing room and sitting room and three additional bedrooms all furnished with en-suites.

Externally, the dream property features a humongous eight car garage, an office, gym, tennis courts, over six acres of ground and a beautiful driveway with electric gates leading up to the house. The property is situated just two miles from Dollar and a stone’s throw away from the prestigious Dollar Academy as well as Strathallan, Morrisons and Kilgraston.

The spectacular period property includes a separate self-contained, ten room cottage. Enquiries regarding the Coachmans House, Dollarbeg, Dollar can be made through Harper & Stone Estate and Letting Agents on 01259 257654 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

It’s important to note viewings are strictly organised by appointment only.

Summary

Location: The Coachmans House, Dollarbeg, Dollar FK14

Price: £2,250,000

Agent: Harper & Stone Estate and Letting Agents

Contact: 01259 257654

