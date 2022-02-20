Mews property is worth a muse

Cedar House is the middle of the three luxury homes within this private gated development, set in a secluded position less than a mile from Lanark town centre.

Amounting to an impressive 336 square metres and offering flexible living accommodation, it is in immaculate order throughout.

Set over two levels, visitors are welcomed in via the immediately impressive entrance hallway which boasts a large storage cupboard and convenient wc.

There’s a bright and spacious lounge but the kitchen, which is open plan to a dining and living area, is arguably the main feature on this floor, extending to an impressive 90 square metres. The high spec kitchen has a range of integrated appliances including a mid-height double oven, fridge-freezer, induction hob, extractor hood and a dishwasher.

The ground floor is completed by a utility room and a double bedroom with en-suite shower room. The bedroom has French doors which open to the rear garden – ideal for family members or friends with mobility issues.

A sweeping staircase gives access from the hallway to the upper floor, where you’ll find an upper reception hallway, a stylish four-piece family bathroom and four generously sized bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms have the added luxury of fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower rooms.

The property is heated via oil central heating and double glazed windows are installed throughout. Further benefits include PV Solar Roof tiles which reduce the running costs of the home.

Externally the property is surrounded by generous, low-maintenance garden grounds which have been beautifully landscaped.

There is a large sweeping driveway to the front of the property offering parking for five cars and an astro-turf lawn to the front, side and rear of the property. The gardens are very private and enjoy a backdrop of magnificent country views.

Cedar House is currently being marketed by AB Properties in Lanark for offers over £549,995. For more information call 01555 660077.

1. SFCGnews-16-02-22-Property, Cedar House, Lanark (2)-SCO.jpeg Pretty exterior gives an idea of what you can expect when you move indoors. Photo: AB Properties, Lanark Photo Sales

2. SFCGnews-16-02-22-Property, Cedar House, Lanark (3)-SCO.jpeg The enclosed garden is perfect for wee ones, pets and guests alike - offering ample space for fun and outside entertainment. Photo: AB Properties, Lanark Photo Sales

3. SFCGnews-16-02-22-Property, Cedar House, Lanark (4)-SCO.jpeg The welcoming entrance hall and stairwell gives a true flavour of the exceptional finish throughout. Photo: AB Properties, Lanark Photo Sales

4. SFCGnews-16-02-22-Property, Cedar House, Lanark (6)-SCO.jpeg Perfect spot to take in the views while curling up, reading a book and having a wee glass of vino perhaps. Photo: AB Properties, Lanark Photo Sales