Contemporary and cosy... what else could you want

If you’re searching for character and quality, look no further than this mid-terrace farm steading situated in Lanarkshire. Listed on the market for less than £300,000, its spacious and well-designed layout is guaranteed to appeal to a variety of buyers.

Accessed via a spectacular tree-lined driveway and a cobbled courtyard, Home Farm is located in an idyllic setting on the outskirts of Lesmahagow. The impressive size and character are rare to find on the market.

The ground floor comprises a spacious lounge with a log-burning stove and two large feature arch windows, an open plan modern fitted kitchen, a utility room and a W/C. On the first floor, there’s an ample-sized landing with space to relax, 3 feature bedrooms with a large Jack & Jill style en-suite shower room and finally a separate, modern fitted family bathroom.

External to the property, there’s a private, enclosed garden located at the rear of the development and a double driveway. If you’d like to own this spacious farm steading - make your enquiry on 01698 599177 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Home Farm, Kerse, Lanark ML11

Price: £299,995

Agent: Residence

Contact: 01698 599177

