Most expensive Glasgow properties to rent - in pictures

These are the most expensive properties to rent in Glasgow.

Rents are rising at the fastest pace since 2008, according to Zoopla.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:15 am

Rents in some parts of the UK are up as much as 16 per cent on 2020, with private sector rents up 4.6 per cent on average compared to the same time last year.

We scoured through property website rightmove to find the most expensive properties to rent in Glasgow.

Here are the top 10.

1. 10. Garthland Drive - £2500 per month

This five-bed furnished property on Garthland Drive, Dennistoun, comes with a large open-plan living and kitchen space.

2. 9. Clairmont Gardens - £2500 per month

This three-bed duplex on the edge of Kelvingrove Park has been given a modern refurbishment, with the period features retained.

3. 8. Elliot Street - £2500 per month

This two bed flat in Finnieston is bright and modern, with a large open-plan layout.

4. 7. Belhaven Terrace West - £2995 per month

This stunning duplex in the west end comes with three bedrooms, a games/cinema room and a big living/dining space.

